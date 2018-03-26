Cutest Bath Ever! Ciara's Daughter Sienna Flashes a Huge Smile in Adorable Splashy Snap

Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s daughter may have the most dazzling smile of all time.

Sienna Princess, 11 months on Wednesday, is too cute in a new photo series posted to her mom’s Instagram account, looking positively delighted in the bathtub as she flashes a huge grin at the camera.

“Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile! ☺,” the “Goodies” singer, 32, captioned the post.

Baby Sienna made her on-camera debut in February, starring on the TraceMe app alongside her mama and 3½-year-old big brother Future Zahir.

That same month, Ciara shared two adorable snaps to her social media: one of Sienna and Wilson, 29, and one of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback with both his baby girl and little Future, who is Ciara’s son with ex-fiancé Future.

“Just So Proud… This Photo Brings The Biggest Smile To My Heart. My 3. #Yankees❤,” she wrote alongside the image, which featured the trio in matching New York Yankees attire.

Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍 pic.twitter.com/e7pbwgBVi7 — Ciara (@ciara) February 19, 2018

Earlier this month, the Pandora Jewelry Radiant Shine brand ambassador and mother of two opened up to PEOPLE about how her fashion routine has changed since giving birth to her second child.

“I think there’s something kind of cool to me not having much time,” she said. “It kind of makes my fashion choices, I think better because you end up whooping things together and end up discovering something really cool.”

“I can whoop up a fresh look in like five minutes!” Ciara added, quick to note that sometimes she had to plan her outfits ahead of time “because you’re like, ‘If I don’t think about this then I really don’t know what may happen.’ “