From Mother-Son Selfies to Cuddle Sessions: Ciara's Cutest Family Photos

The singer welcomed her second child, daughter Sienna, in April

One week after Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed daughter Sienna, the singer shared a photo of the couple and her son, Future Zahir — with rapper Future — donning hospital bracelets. Future's bracelet adorably reads "Big Brother." 

Future gets a lift from stepdad Russell as his famous mom joins in on their bonding time.

Ciara is a vision in a polka-dot dress as she shows off her burgeoning baby bump.

Cute couple alert! The then-expectant performer (and her baby bump!) recruits husband Russell to serve as her dapper date at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.

“On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Wilson cradling her bump when announcing they're expecting their first child together.

Ciara and Future smile for the camera while wearing Seattle Seahawks jerseys to pay tribute to Russell's football team. 

Future can't help but crack a smile while meeting the Seattle Seahawks mascot. 

For Future's 3rd birthday, the toddler was treated to spooky monster-themed party. “Surrounded By So Much Love! We Love You Sooo Much. #Birthday Love. ” Ciara wrote alongside a video of party guests singing “Happy Birthday” to her older child.

Ciara shares a sweet moment with her son while hanging out with the Easter Bunny in April 2016.

Future perfects his pout as Ciara is caught in a candid moment in this sweet selfie.

The mother-son pair get cozy during an early morning snooze — complete with giggles.

There was no shortage of smiles when Ciara and Future headed to a pumpkin patch to welcome fall.

