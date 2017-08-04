Babies
From Mother-Son Selfies to Cuddle Sessions: Ciara's Cutest Family Photos
The singer welcomed her second child, daughter Sienna, in April
1 of 12
COMING TOGETHER
One week after Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed daughter Sienna, the singer shared a photo of the couple and her son, Future Zahir — with rapper Future — donning hospital bracelets. Future's bracelet adorably reads "Big Brother."
2 of 12
LIFT ME UP
Future gets a lift from stepdad Russell as his famous mom joins in on their bonding time.
3 of 12
BUMP, THERE IT IS
Ciara is a vision in a polka-dot dress as she shows off her burgeoning baby bump.
4 of 12
OH, BABY
Cute couple alert! The then-expectant performer (and her baby bump!) recruits husband Russell to serve as her dapper date at the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.
5 of 12
HAPPY NEWS
“On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Wilson cradling her bump when announcing they're expecting their first child together.
6 of 12
JOY RIDE
Ciara and Future smile for the camera while wearing Seattle Seahawks jerseys to pay tribute to Russell's football team.
7 of 12
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Future can't help but crack a smile while meeting the Seattle Seahawks mascot.
8 of 12
MONSTER BASH
For Future's 3rd birthday, the toddler was treated to spooky monster-themed party. “Surrounded By So Much Love! We Love You Sooo Much. #Birthday Love. ” Ciara wrote alongside a video of party guests singing “Happy Birthday” to her older child.
9 of 12
FURRY FRIENDS
Ciara shares a sweet moment with her son while hanging out with the Easter Bunny in April 2016.
10 of 12
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Future perfects his pout as Ciara is caught in a candid moment in this sweet selfie.
11 of 12
CUDDLE SESSION
The mother-son pair get cozy during an early morning snooze — complete with giggles.
12 of 12
FALL VIBES
There was no shortage of smiles when Ciara and Future headed to a pumpkin patch to welcome fall.
