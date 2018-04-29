Party for a Princess! Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 'Angel' Daughter Sienna's First Birthday

Is it Sienna Princess… or Princess Sienna?

From the looks of the birthday celebrations for Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s daughter, it may be the latter!

Sienna turned 1 on Saturday, calling for a birthday bash that included countless balloons. The parents delivered, showing the little one wearing a larger-than-life pink tulle skirt, covered in flowers and surrounded by countless balloons and an extra big birthday cake.

“Princess Sienna’s 1st Birthday! 4.28.17,” the “Goodies” singer, 31, captioned her Instagram post. “Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel.”

The Seattle Seahawks footballer, 29, also shared the adorable image, writing, “1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara.”

The cute moment follows up the family’s Easter celebration photo, which featured a beaming Ciara smiling alongside Wilson, Sienna, and 3½-year-old Future, Ciara’s son with ex-fiancé Future.

In March, the Pandora Jewelry Radiant Shine brand ambassador and mother of two opened up to PEOPLE about how her fashion routine has changed since giving birth to her second child.

“I think there’s something kind of cool to me not having much time,” she said. “It kind of makes my fashion choices, I think better because you end up whooping things together and end up discovering something really cool.”

“I can whoop up a fresh look in like five minutes!” Ciara added, quick to note that sometimes she had to plan her outfits ahead of time “because you’re like, ‘If I don’t think about this then I really don’t know what may happen.’ “