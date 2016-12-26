Christy Carlson Romano Welcomes Daughter Isabella Victoria

Christy Carlson Romano is a mom to her own little Beauty!

The Disney Channel alum, famous also for her turn as Belle in Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, has welcomed her first child, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Isabella Victoria Rooney came into the world on Saturday, Dec. 24, in Los Angeles. Born around 4 p.m., the baby girl measured 21 inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz.

“Joy doesn’t begin to express how we feel this Christmas!” Romano, 32, tells PEOPLE. “Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney tied the knot in a winter ceremony in 2013. The couple announced exclusively to PEOPLE in June that they were expecting their first child, due on Christmas Day.

“I am flabbergasted at the serendipity of having a baby on Christmas. It’s our favorite holiday!” the then-mom-to-be told PEOPLE. “What a gift we’ll have this year. Feeling so blessed and grateful … and a little nauseous.”

Throughout her pregnancy, the former Kim Possible and Even Stevens star has blogged for PEOPLE about the ups and downs of impending parenthood — including the impact on her body image.

“Even when I am working from home, the mind reels at comparing itself to others either more active, more photogenic or more organized/capable,” she wrote in September. “Our insecurities really need to be held at bay by our own doing and we need to stop beating ourselves up.”

When you wanna get your holiday shop on but you're 2cm dialated…#rideordie #costco #swag #nomnom #holiday A photo posted by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:32am PST

In November, the actress and singer — whose two films Christmas with the Andersons and Christmas All Over Again recently debuted for the holiday season — shared details and photos of her daughter’s pretty pink nursery exclusively with PEOPLE.

“After all that said and unwrapped, I believe you WILL be able to use the last few weeks of your pregnancy to enlist the help of family and loved ones to complete those last-minute tasks,” she wrote in her accompanying blog post. “Moms, please remind them that this is what family is for, right?!”

Romano was the guest of honor at a November baby shower held at the actress’s home in the Hollywood Hills, attended by the likes of such celebrity pals (and fellow moms!) as Christine Lakin, Alona Tal and Kimberly Brown.

“I’ve been so busy working, traveling, and planning for our baby that it was amazing to sit back and enjoy the company of my friends,” Romano told PEOPLE of the bash.