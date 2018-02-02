Christy Carlson Romano's Blog: Making the Memories Last with My Baby Girl

Please welcome back celebrity blogger Christy Carlson Romano!

The actress is best known for her early-2000s Disney Channel work, including her turn as type-A older sibling Ren Stevens on Even Stevens, and for voicing the titular character in the animated series Kim Possible. In 2004, she starred on Broadway as Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Romano, 33, married writer-producer Brendan Rooney in a romantic winter-wonderland wedding set against the backdrop of the Fairmont Banff Springs in Alberta, Canada, on New Year’s Eve 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Isabella “Izzy” Victoria, on Christmas Eve 2016.

Romano directed and starred in 2016’s Christmas All Over Again, which Rooney co-wrote. She also directed a 2017 video spot (starring Rooney and Izzy!) for Ju-Ju-Be’s new XY Collection — a line of diaper bags geared toward stylish dads.

You can find her on Instagram and Twitter @ChristyRomano.

Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

It was a second ago I got the results of my pregnancy test. It seems like yesterday I was writing my first blog about my pregnancy nausea, and it has only been a moment from when they placed my daughter in my arms last Christmas Eve.

While putting up my Christmas tree, I understood how fleeting the first year feels. I can only think that the first 18 years of my daughter’s adolescence will go by just as fast.

This is a feeling most moms must come to terms with after the blood, sweat and tears we put in, in retrospect. Ironically, while the time is passing and you haven’t slept well for months or showered for days, it feels like it is going on forever. What is most challenging is keeping in mind that this little human that you created is going to stop needing you one day very soon.

Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

If you’ve seen my other blog entries, you know that I have tried every product known to man in hopes to better understand what it means to be a mom. I have over-packed for just about every occasion, including long trips to see family and short trips to the park. But the truth is, while we are blessed to live in a time where there is a proliferation of parenting products, there is no substitute for the parent.

I’ve always been a holiday person — so much so that I had a baby on Dec. 24 and my anniversary on Dec. 31. Needless to say, this has been an extraordinarily busy, albeit beautiful, time. In the last year, we’ve moved into a house, redecorated with Wayfair, launched our production company, lost a family member, traveled out of the country for work and experienced a myriad of other life challenges. In the meantime, our first child has had her own milestones. She grew hair and started eating “big-people food.”

I now stock up double on my WaterWipes — my favorite because they are made with 99.9 percent water and a drop of fruit extract. Since she’s a food artist and the solids make for stinkier diapers, I’ve learned to keep them at the ready.

Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

She has said her first words, and begun crawling. I once had the time to “read all the books” on her behavior, but since she’s begun crawling and nearly walking and dropped her newborn naps, we are off to the races!

Christine Farah Photography

Looking at my first year as a parent in hindsight, I choose to see the victories. We all have those voices telling us that we are doing this wrong, but at the end of the day, if your baby is healthy and happy, you know that by trusting your instincts, you’re doing something right!

For example, Izzy loves books and playing with her Lamaze developmental toys. Her desire to learn and her unrelenting curiosity have filled me with such joy, and even on days where I feel like I could fall asleep standing up, I get up and keep going just to hear her laugh and enjoy the pure love we share in those moments. I thought night shoots on a movie set were rough!

Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

Amidst all the craziness, we have set out to make some great memories. For one, I have decided that Izzy and I will try to make it to see The Nutcracker every season after enjoying the ballet at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Also, we’ve decided we’ll continue to have her birthday party the first weekend of December. This way people are still in town and can focus on her day rather than the season. We waited to put up our amazing Christmas decorations in order to transform my lawn into a Teletubbyland! My daughter is still saying “Eh-oh” when she wakes up every morning. She’s officially the world’s cutest alarm clock.

Christy Carlson Romano, husband Brendan Rooney and daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

I hope those of you who are new parents reading this will share in the joy and revel in the mess of a new life — not only your baby’s, but yours as a family. When I look to the future and make my plans, they all surround my family.

I will never take another acting job without thinking about whether my daughter will be proud of me in years to come, or whether we have to be separated for weeks at a time. As a mother, your heart opens up and you become more than just your job title.

I have felt very welcomed by the sisterhood of motherhood, and hope to serve as a positive and supportive voice for women in need who may be starting a family in less-than-perfect circumstances. That’s why I support charities like March of Dimes and LA Family Housing. This is the toughest job a woman will ever have, so it’s up to other women to really lend one another a helping hand.