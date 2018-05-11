Christy Carlson Romano's Blog: The Real Reasons Moms Should Be Celebrated on Mother's Day

Please welcome back celebrity blogger Christy Carlson Romano!

Christy Carlson Romano and daughter Isabella Hannah Frendl

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday and I, for one, am milking it for all it’s worth. How do we, as a society, justify having a Mother’s day when ideally we really need about a week just to catch up on sleep and The Bachelor reruns?

I have come to understand, even as a person who wears a lot of hats when it comes to my career, that being a mom is all about balance. You want your household to foster creativity but not lack structure. You want a loving environment but not to be ruled by your little one.

There is a constant conversation in the minds of mothers that we often share with our girlfriends. We share memes. Oddly enough, sometimes it’s even easier to talk about this stuff with a friend who doesn’t have kids because you don’t run the risk of having someone compare your child-rearing skills.

While “mom wars” have subdued since previous years, we still can’t help but think of all the angles that we are not covering. And while I am admittedly a bit type A, I have found that this is across the board.

So for all you people wondering why you should make the effort to celebrate Mother’s Day, let me sum up what we go through.

Stress

The stress of providing for your child (be it in money or physical time) has us all stressing out, all the time. No, it doesn’t end when the baby goes to sleep, takes a nap or goes off to preschool. This isn’t the type of stress you can put pause on by taking a warm bubble bath. (I know, I’ve tried!)

A lot of times, friends of new parents “drop off the face of the earth” when they have kids. This is why. You really don’t have the same perspective anymore once you are emotionally, physically and legally responsible for another person’s life. Your time becomes more valuable than it ever was before, even if you have to stay home to watch a little Elmo before bedtime.

Lack of Sleep

We all heard the warnings when we were pregnant. Those of you who don’t have kids have seen the movies, maybe even chuckled. Stop. And then come with me to Starbucks. I literally was allergic to caffeine before my beautiful Izzy.

Whether your baby sleeps through the night in their own crib or wakes up periodically while you co-sleep, you will never pass out after a night on the town again. And that’s okay! Because you wake up to this face:

Christy Carlson Romano's daughter Isabella Courtesy Christy Carlson Romano

Concern

Someone once told me, “Bigger kids, bigger problems.” All it takes is one bump on the head when you look away for you to feel like the worst parent ever (even if it’s just for a moment).

But the truth is, at all stages of your child’s life, you are genetically designed as a mother to never not care. I don’t care how ‘cool’ a mom you are — 99 percent of us would do anything for our babies, even if they’re grown. This new superhuman strength that we’ve been blessed with can really wear you out!

I am finding that balance is super important here so that I don’t burn out. In the end, your health as a grown adult is as important in role modeling to your child as the daily care you are giving them.

Christy Carlson Romano Hannah Frendl

For these reasons and countless others, moms deserve so much respect and love. Their job is never done and even after my baby has left the house in many years, I am certain I will be missing all these sleepless nights and morning snuggles.

