Christmas Abbott is pregnant!

The Big Brother star and fitness guru is expecting her first child with partner Benjamin Bunn. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday, sharing a series of photos of the couple and one of their baby’s sonogram.

“Well, I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different! In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me,” wrote Abbott, 36. “After a challenging 2017 year it is turning out that 2018 is the best year of my life to date.”

“I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe,” she continued. “Ben and I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christmas Abbott's ultrasound Crhistmas Abbott/Instagram

RELATED: Big Brother and Amazing Race Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Are Engaged

The CrossFit athlete and former NASCAR pit-crew member — who placed third in Big Brother‘s most recent 19th season — shared that she is nine weeks along.

“Our #babybunny has a very active heartbeat!” she wrote. “We were so relieved to see the baby healthy and strong. After I saw the heart beating I couldn’t stop crying for most of the remaining day. It was intense. I’m excited to share my experience in this process as much as I feel comfortable.”

The mom-to-be then added a slew of hilariously candid hashtags like “#whatthehellishappeningtomybody,” “#icryalot,” “#hormonesareabitch” and “#gimmeallthecarbs.”

RELATED: CrossFit Athlete Christmas Abbott Shares Her Spring Cleaning Tips for Your Mind, Body and Soul

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Bunn shared a set of the same snaps to his own Instagram account, writing a lengthy caption about how much the couple’s lives have changed since they learned they were expecting.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be having a baby with @christmasabbott,” he raved. “We might not have planned this journey, but I know she’s going to make a tremendous mother and I’m so happy to have her support, strength and steadfast dedication to our child.”

“Side note, I’ve almost died A BUNCH of times, but have never been so terrified, relieved and elated as when the Doctor stared me in the face and told me a healthy child was on the way,” added the father-to-be. “I’m sure the other dads out there will attest to that.”