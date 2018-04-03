Christine Lakin is adding another little Darling to her household!

The Hollywood Darlings star is pregnant with her second child, a son. Lakin and husband Brandon Breault revealed the news Tuesday on PopTV.com, sharing a photo reminiscent of their first pregnancy announcement — in front of a theater marquee that reads, “COMING SOON / THE SEQUEL ‘BABY BOY’ / SEPTEMBER 2018.”

This time, the image features both Lakin’s baby bump and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Georgia James, who recently celebrated her second birthday alongside her parents and a few close pals at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California.

“We are so thrilled to be expecting another child to welcome into our family,” Lakin, 39, tells PEOPLE. “We feel very fortunate to give Georgia a baby brother, whom we are certain she will teach to scribble on the walls and throw food to the dogs. Now the challenge is on to agree on a great boy name — suggestions welcome!”

Brandon Breault, Christine Lakin and daughter Georgia Jamie Arrigo

Lakin and Breault tied the knot in October 2014, announcing the following November that they were expanding their family.

In February 2016, the Step by Step alum celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child with a themed baby shower — perfect for her Georgia peach!

“We feel quite blessed and can’t wait to meet our baby,” Lakin said at the time.

Brandon Breault, Christine Lakin and daughter Georgia Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin and daughter Georgia Courtesy Christine Lakin

Georgia’s farm-friendly birthday bash in March was attended by the likes of Lakin’s pal and Hollywood Darlings costar Beverley Mitchell, whom her daughter “adores,” Lakin told PEOPLE.

And the soon-to-be big sister has an adorable interest to pass on. As the star added of Georgia’s party, “She is really into animals right now and loved getting to feed them, pet some goats and make friends with the chickens!”

Hollywood Darlings season 2 premieres April 18 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Pop.