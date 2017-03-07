‘Whoo’ Turned 1? Christine Lakin’s Daughter Georgia James! See Exclusive Photos from the Owl-Themed Bash

Georgia James is 1!

The adorable daughter of Hollywood Darlings star Christine Lakin and her husband Brandon Breault celebrated her first birthday on Saturday with an owl-themed backyard bonanza fit for kids and adults alike.

“Georgia’s first birthday party was so incredible and I have Good Carma Studio to thank for an absolutely amazing job pulling it all together,” Lakin, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Held at a private residence in Toluca Lake, California, the bash was attended by celebrity guests such as Christy Carlson Romano, Beverley Mitchell and Stephen Stagliano.

“It was truly such a memorable day,” Lakin says. “I’ll be over here crying wishing time would stand still just a little longer.”

Amid a gorgeous display of flowers by The Bashful Rose, partygoers enjoyed margaritas, Secrets of Tea and a huge spread of delectable goodies from StoneFire Grill, including barbeque chicken, breadsticks, salad, macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders.

But no party is complete without dessert. Celebrity-fave bakery Polkatots Cupcakes put together three owl-themed cakes, cookies decorated to say “#1,” rainbow Rice Krispies treats and chocolate-covered pretzels. And of course, Georgia had her own mini smash cake — a highly lauded first-birthday tradition.

“She had a rather ‘delicate’ smash of her cake, but it was hilarious watching her tackle a four-layer cake by herself,” the Step by Step alum says of the birthday girl.

Between bites and sips of LaCroix from the brand’s decked-out sparkling-water bar, guests were gifted with owl-themed goodie bags, tagged with Mabel’s Labels and filled with hair accessories from Ella’s Bows and custom necklaces from Emma J Designs.

Georgia had a blast with the rest of the kids, bopping around on MegaFun Unicorn bouncers and sporting an adorable shirt plastered with a big gold number “1.”

“Her sweet shirt by Fayfaire was a hit, and all the moms were loving the Emma J. necklaces they got to take home. [Emma J] even made a special one for Georgia,” Lakin shares.

Musical talent kept guests entertained — in the shape of Georgia’s daddy!

“My favorite part [of the party] had to be when my husband broke out his guitar and did a few of Georgia’s favorite songs that he had learned,” Lakin says.

“The kids all grabbed some Stephen Joseph musical instruments and rocked out together — well, as much as you can to Itsy Bitsy Spider,” adds the PEOPLE blogger.

All in all, the bash was a hit. But despite the fun had by all, her mom isn’t in a huge rush for Georgia’s second birthday to arrive.

“I can’t believe my baby is 1,” Lakin says. “Everyone said time would fly by and, when she was 2 months old, waking up three times a night, I admit I had hoped they were right for a bit.”

“But suddenly my little baby is pulling up and nearly walking and wanting to do everything by herself, and now I find myself just wanting time to slow down.”