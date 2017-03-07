People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

‘Whoo’ Turned 1? Christine Lakin’s Daughter Georgia James! See Exclusive Photos from the Owl-Themed Bash

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge

Georgia James is 1!

The adorable daughter of Hollywood Darlings star Christine Lakin and her husband Brandon Breault celebrated her first birthday on Saturday with an owl-themed backyard bonanza fit for kids and adults alike.

“Georgia’s first birthday party was so incredible and I have Good Carma Studio to thank for an absolutely amazing job pulling it all together,” Lakin, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Held at a private residence in Toluca Lake, California, the bash was attended by celebrity guests such as Christy Carlson Romano, Beverley Mitchell and Stephen Stagliano.

“It was truly such a memorable day,” Lakin says. “I’ll be over here crying wishing time would stand still just a little longer.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge

Amid a gorgeous display of flowers by The Bashful Rose, partygoers enjoyed margaritas, Secrets of Tea and a huge spread of delectable goodies from StoneFire Grill, including barbeque chicken, breadsticks, salad, macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders.

But no party is complete without dessert. Celebrity-fave bakery Polkatots Cupcakes put together three owl-themed cakes, cookies decorated to say “#1,” rainbow Rice Krispies treats and chocolate-covered pretzels. And of course, Georgia had her own mini smash cake — a highly lauded first-birthday tradition.

“She had a rather ‘delicate’ smash of her cake, but it was hilarious watching her tackle a four-layer cake by herself,” the Step by Step alum says of the birthday girl.

Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge

Between bites and sips of LaCroix from the brand’s decked-out sparkling-water bar, guests were gifted with owl-themed goodie bags, tagged with Mabel’s Labels and filled with hair accessories from Ella’s Bows and custom necklaces from Emma J Designs.

Georgia had a blast with the rest of the kids, bopping around on MegaFun Unicorn bouncers and sporting an adorable shirt plastered with a big gold number “1.”

“Her sweet shirt by Fayfaire was a hit, and all the moms were loving the Emma J. necklaces they got to take home. [Emma J] even made a special one for Georgia,” Lakin shares.

Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge

Musical talent kept guests entertained — in the shape of Georgia’s daddy!

“My favorite part [of the party] had to be when my husband broke out his guitar and did a few of Georgia’s favorite songs that he had learned,” Lakin says.

“The kids all grabbed some Stephen Joseph musical instruments and rocked out together — well, as much as you can to Itsy Bitsy Spider,” adds the PEOPLE blogger.

Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge
Mollycophoto/Molly Hauge

All in all, the bash was a hit. But despite the fun had by all, her mom isn’t in a huge rush for Georgia’s second birthday to arrive.

“I can’t believe my baby is 1,” Lakin says. “Everyone said time would fly by and, when she was 2 months old, waking up three times a night, I admit I had hoped they were right for a bit.”

“But suddenly my little baby is pulling up and nearly walking and wanting to do everything by herself, and now I find myself just wanting time to slow down.”