Home on the Range! Christine Lakin's Daughter Georgia Celebrates Her Second Birthday at a Farm

Christine Lakin‘s daughter Georgia James is a party animal!

The Hollywood Darlings star’s adorable daughter turned 2 on March 6, celebrating the previous Sunday with family and friends at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California.

“She is really into animals right now and loved getting to feed them, pet some goats and make friends with the chickens!” Lakin tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the big day.

“It was a down-home barn theme with checkered tablecloths, sunflowers and homemade picnic food (lovingly put together by myself and my mother-in-law),” adds the 39-year-old actress of the low-key bash.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christine Lakin and family Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia at her second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia at her second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia and Beverley Mitchell Courtesy Christine Lakin

RELATED: “Whoo” Turned 1? Christine Lakin’s Daughter Georgia James! See Exclusive Photos from the Owl-Themed Bash

The intimate gathering included 10 of Georgia’s pals and their parents — including Lakin’s Hollywood Darlings costar Beverley Mitchell (“whom Georgia adores,” says the star) — who had a blast taking rides in a horse-drawn wagon and interacting with the various animals.

“She tried to ride a mini tractor — her little feet didn’t quite reach the pedals (I remember that issue growing up),” says the Step By Step alum of her daughter. “But the horse-drawn wagon ride was the hit of the day.”

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia's second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia's second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia's second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The birthday girl was all about the sweets, of course, which Lakin explains, “We did cupcakes for dessert and she was barely able to keep her hands out of them before we sang.”

“Afterward, all the kids ran around the haystacks and she found her most favorite activity of the day: jumping in a muddy puddle,” shares the actress. “It was a sweet day for her that ended with a pant-less ride home.”

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia at her second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia at her second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin and daughter Georgia at her second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

Christine Lakin's daughter Georgia's second birthday party Courtesy Christine Lakin

RELATED: Inside the Arts-and-Crafts-Inspired Party for Beverley Mitchell’s Son’s Birthday

No one left without a token to remember the day by.

“All the kids got to take Skip-Hop animal-themed sport bottles as a favor and many of the parents checked out the farmers market and left with beautiful produce,” Lakin tells PEOPLE. “Perfect Sunday!”

Hollywood Darlings season 2 premieres April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Pop.