It’s a girl!

Newlyweds Christina Perri and Paul Costabile welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, the new dad shared on Instagram.

“The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!!” he captioned a touching black-and-white photo of the new family of three. “Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!”

The “A Thousand Years” singer, 31, and her husband, 30-year-old entertainment reporter Costabile, tied the knot on Dec. 12 in New York City.

guess what? A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

“I never would’ve thought I would enter the New Year as a new husband and new dad with a new kids’ show,” Costabile, who hosts Universal Kids’ Beat the Clock airing in February, told PEOPLE exclusively in the days following their December wedding. “It’s all one big dream together, it’s really cool.”

Two months after they got engaged in June, the mom-to-be announced she and her then-fiancé were expecting their first child.

“Guess what,” Perri captioned an adorable photo of her niece Tesla holding onto the singer’s baby bump with a message that reads, “Tesla’s little cousin is coming soon.”

Paul Costabile and Christina Perri Paul Costabile/Instagram

As the couple prepared to welcome their new addition, they chose to keep the sex of their child a surprise until the day of the birth.

“We are [keeping the sex a secret], but it’s also a secret from us,” Costabile told PEOPLE in December. “We’re old souls and old school.”

He added, “In a world of so much technology, we decided to just wait and see what happens because we’d rather be surprised the day of. It’s been an exciting waiting time.”

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile Christina Perri/Instagram

Though they waited to find out the baby’s sex, they knew for sure that their new bundle of joy would have a name with an Italian influence.

“We both speak Italian, we both love being Italian. Both our families are from Italy so it’s definitely a big part of us and our family regardless,” Costabile said.

“No matter what the name, we’ll be saying bambino and bravo at our dinner table no matter what,” he shared.

merry christmas!!! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

still baking A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

While 2017 was a whirlwind year for Costabile and Perri, he admitted that the timing couldn’t have been better for their big life changes.

“The timing of our lives especially with this game show and our marriage and the baby, I just feel really grateful that it’s all happening as it should at this time in our lives,” Costabile said.

“It’s oddly very serendipitous for me that I’m about to have a baby and doing a kids’ show. You can’t plan it this way but I feel fortunate that it timed out this way.”

Costabile’s show Beat the Clock premieres Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST /6:30 p.m. CST on Universal Kids.