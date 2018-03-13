Meet Carmella Stanley! Christina Perri Introduces Her Newborn Daughter: 'She Is Pure Joy'

Christina Perri‘s baby girl is too cute for words.

Over the weekend, the “A Thousand Years” singer gave her social media followers their first close-up look at her and husband Paul Costabile‘s 7-week-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

In the photograph on Perri’s Instagram account — shot by photographer Zoe Hiigli — baby Carmella is sound asleep, curled into a ball and boasting a full head of dark hair.

“Our little angel, carmella stanley costabile,” Perri, 31, captioned the image. “She arrived perfectly on january 17th. Every day with her has been the best day.”

“She is always smiling. She is pure joy & magic,” added the proud new mama. “We are so blessed & so in love!”

Wrote Costabile on a re-post of the photo, “My whole world !!!”

It has been a busy, banner year for Perri and Costabile. In June, the singer announced the couple’s engagement on Twitter, revealing less than two months later that they were expecting their first child together.

The duo tied the knot on Dec. 12 in New York City, they announced on Instagram. Wrote Perri, “On this day four years ago, we met. Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!”

“I never would’ve thought I would enter the New Year as a new husband and new dad with a new kids’ show,” Costabile, who hosts Universal Kids’ Beat the Clock, told PEOPLE exclusively in the days following their wedding. “It’s all one big dream together, it’s really cool.”

And though Costabile and Perri waited until her birth to learn the sex of their baby (“We’re old souls and old school,” said Costabile), they did know their first child’s name would have an Italian influence.

“We both speak Italian, we both love being Italian. Both our families are from Italy so it’s definitely a big part of us and our family regardless,” Costabile said. “No matter what the name, we’ll be saying bambino and bravo at our dinner table no matter what.”