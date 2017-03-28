Christina Milian's 7-Year-Old Daughter Channels Suicide Squad for Superhero-Themed Soirée - See the Photos!

Christina Milian is a super mom!

The singer and actress marked her daughter Violet Madison‘s 7th birthday with a party at Sky Zone trampoline center in Los Angeles, California. The bash was a double celebration with Violet’s cousin Daniel, who turned 10 (Daniel’s mom is Milian’s sister Danielle).

“It’s really cute because we asked them both what they wanted to do and they talked about it and agreed on a superhero theme together,” Milian, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The birthday girl dressed up as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, and had a ton of fun on the trampolines, as well as on the dodgeball court and in the Foam Zone with the other kids — and Milian!

After all the athletic fun, Violet, Daniel and their 60-plus party guests noshed on goodies from Harvest Moon Kitchen: macaroni and cheese, mini corn dogs, sandwiches, chicken strips, tater tots and more.

Dessert was provided by bDASHd décor company and Petrossian Cake Designs — the latter of which created a three-tier chocolate superhero cake for the occasion.

“They both loved all the different trampoline parks within one building and how much fun all her friends had,” Milian tells PEOPLE of the day, which also included her mom Carmen, sister Liz, and niece Naomi, 2½.

Harley Quinn wasn’t just the birthday girl’s costume choice, though. According to her mom, the Margot Robbie character was featured among Violet’s gifts too.

“She got lots of Harley Quinn stuff that she wanted, and she was so happy to be surrounded by her friends,” Milian shares.

If Violet could have one real superpower, though, The Rocky Horror Picture Show star admits it’s more of the Sue Storm variety.

“I think she would love to be invisible so she can move around and spy on people,” Milian says.

“It couldn’t have been a better location,” Milian says of Sky Zone. “It’s such a high-energy place and everyone loved that it wasn’t just for kids. The adults had fun too!”

But no party is complete without memorable snaps to look back on the day. The celebration also included a photo booth, complete with Spider-Man and Batman superhero balloons, as well as assorted other props.

The soirée’s theme isn’t surprising, considering the little girl’s fun-loving nature.

“I just love being around Violet,” Milian shares. “She has such a fun personality and whatever we do together, we are always laughing.”

And while Violet’s mother isn’t in a hurry for her to grow up, she has enjoyed the process of seeing her daughter evolve into the person she has become.

“I love watching her grow up. It seems to happen so quickly,” Milian tells PEOPLE. “She is such a fun, smart and kindhearted child.”

But what’s her favorite part about being Violet’s mom?

“How can I choose? Every part is my favorite,” she admits. “I love the way she keeps me in check. I love her spunk, and that she says what on her mind.”