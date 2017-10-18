All the Details on Christina Milian’s Daughter Violet’s L.O.L. Surprise! Neon Q.T. Halloween Costume

Is that Neon Q.T.? No, it’s Violet Madison!

The 7½-year-old daughter of Christina Milian and ex-husband The-Dream is channeling her favorite L.O.L. Surprise! character this Halloween alongside her cousin Naomi, who coordinates as Pranksta.

Stylist Johnny Wujek spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the adorable, colorful outfits, sharing that the girls chose their own respective characters.

“I just tried to recreate the costumes as close to the original as possible,” explains Wujek. “They already had so much sass and style in the characters.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: The Mommy Moment That Brought Christina Milian to Tears

Wujek’s favorite part of the project? Creating the wigs, which he says “were really fun” to gather supplies for and bring to a shop on Hollywood Boulevard to put together.

“I bought all the fabrics I needed based on the images of the dolls that the girls chose,” he says, adding that his shop of choice is International Silks and Woolens in West Hollywood, California.

FROM PEN: Girls Trip Star Jada Pinkett Smith on Being There for Son Jaden During The Pursuit of Happyness

RELATED: Christina Milian’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Channels Suicide Squad for Superhero-Themed Soirée – See the Photos!

While the girls’ outfits are the first kids’ Halloween costumes he’s ever crafted, the most memorable get-up Wujek can recall is Katy Perry‘s whipped-cream top.

“Watching it come to life in the ‘California Gurls’ video was amazing,” he shares. “So many laughs on set.”