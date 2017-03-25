Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Hits Back at Instagram Mommy-shamers After Posting Bikini Pictures

Christina El Moussa is the latest celebrity who is not here for mommy-shamers.

The Flip or Flop star, 33, fired back on social media recently after receiving some critical comments on a photo she shared. The snap shows three other little girls joining her daughter Taylor Reese, 6½, having fun in a shallow backyard pool while pajama-clad son Brayden James, 19 months, looks on near the edge.

“Our first slumber party!! … 6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun,” she captioned the moment.

One user decided to comment on El Moussa’s son’s proximity to the water, writing, “No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!”

“OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment,” El Moussa replied. “3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!”

The user came back with with, “@christinaelmoussa well that’s great if your that close, but I was commenting back to another person her on your post. They made it sound as if ‘haters’ would only think your son was close to the pool. When I’m very positive im not hating here! It just looks like he’s close and as a mother of 3, yes, it looks scary. So it’s people having normal concern not hating.”

El Moussa, who split from the kids’ father Tarek El Moussa in May of last year, didn’t reply further, but many other users backed her up in the comments, from the heartfelt to the hilarious.

“Can we all please stop Mom hating!!! None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!” wrote on user.

“@christinaelmoussa maybe you could put Brayden in a bubble until he’s 20. Oh wait, no that won’t work. Then the haters would say you’re too over protective,” said another user.

This isn’t the mother-of-two’s first tussle with mommy-shamers on social media. On Thursday, she shared an adorable snap of herself and Taylor in matching two-piece swimsuits, with the little girl enjoying a doughnut as she flashes a huge smile and her mom holding their new French bulldog puppy, Cashie.

Some called the photo “inappropriate,” but the majority of the 2,000-plus comments the accompanying Instagram post were completely supportive and positive.

“You look beautiful! I love that your outfit matches your daughter!” wrote mamakitty1969. “This is not inappropriate! It’s a great family photo!”