See Christina El Moussa’s Cute Matching Bikini with Her Daughter Taylor

Twinsies!

On Wednesday, Christina El Moussa and her 6-year-old daughter Taylor had a mother-daughter photoshoot date for L Space Swim. The smiling pair posed for a series of pictures while wearing matching lavender bikinis.

In a handful of videos shared on the swimwear’s Instagram story, both Christina and Taylor are having a ball playing with a hula-hoop, eating donuts poolside, and snuggling with their new French bulldog puppy named Cashie.

One thing is for sure, Christina has not been slacking on her workouts. In the pictures, the 33-year-old mother of two is happily flaunting her very taut figure in the bikini.

Christina, who quietly separated from her husband Tarek last May, recently told PEOPLE that it wasn’t easy to explain the couple’s split to their daughter.

“At first, we just tried to be really vague,” Christina, who also has son Brayden with Tarek, admitted. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” she added. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”