Ain’t No Other Man! Christina Aguilera’s Son Max Fills in for His Mom at Dance Rehearsal

Christina Aguilera has found herself a fill in replacement and he’s inherited her showmanship.

The songstress, 36, proudly shared a video of her 9-year-old son Max taking over his famous mom’s dance rehearsal and lip syncing his heart out to her 2006 hit “Ain’t No Other Man.”

“My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!” Aguilera wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Max is Aguilera’s firstborn from her previous marriage to with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Aguilera is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Summer Rain Rutler.

On Sunday, Max nearly stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of his mom’s new animated film, The Emoji Movie, in which Aguilera voices the character named Akiko Glitter.

#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! 💙💙 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

So what could Aguilera be rehearsing for?

The powerhouse vocalist’s Fighters fan club speculate that Aguilera could be the recipient of the 2017 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at next month’s Video Music Awards.

The frenzy started on July 11 when Aguilera followed the official MTV VMAs Twitter account, adding to her total of 24 followed accounts. In addition, there’s already a hashtag devoted to the cause: #XtinaDeserveMtvVanguardAward.

The official Vanguard awardee has yet to be announced.

The Emoji Movie hits theaters July 28.