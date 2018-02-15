Her Little Lovebugs! Christina Aguilera Shares Sweet Family Photos in Honor of Valentine's Day

Christina Aguilera is feeling the mama love.

The singer enjoyed Valentine’s Day Wednesday alongside fiancé Matthew Rutler, their 3-year-old daughter Summer Rain and Aguilera’s son Max Liron, 10.

For the sweet celebrations, Aguilera, 37, posed with Summer amid streamer decorations and a balloon spelling out “Love,” with the mother-daughter duo sporting novelty heart-themed specs for the photo op.

Summer also starred in a couple of snaps on her mom’s Instagram story alongside brother Max — one in which he’s giving his lucky little sibling a piggyback ride.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Christina Aguilera and daughter Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera's daughter Summer and son Max Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera's daughter Summer and son Max Christina Aguilera/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Even though she’s only 3, Summer is already a fashion pro. The “Beautiful” singer’s adorable little girl has made quite a number of stylish statements in the recent past.

In December, the youngster rocked a pair of velvet red pajamas, finishing the look with light pink swan-shaped kids’ sunglasses by Stella McCartney, which retail for $160 (currently on sale for $80!).

Christina Aguilera and daughter Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera's daughter Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera's daughter Summer Christina Aguilera/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Christina Aguilera’s Pink Carnival Birthday Bash for Daughter Summer Rain

Aguilera opened up in the March issue of Women’s Health about the “long list” of expectations women face to be the perfect parent — plus how her own children have enriched her world.

“Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves,” said the former Voice coach. “If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?’ “