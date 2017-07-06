New Mom Christian Serratos Responds to Backlash Over Breastfeeding Photo: ‘This Is My Body’

Christian Serratos has no room in her life for haters.

The Walking Dead star and new mom slammed naysayers on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a snap of herself breastfeeding her baby daughter while putting on makeup in front of a mirror.

“This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want,” Serratos captioned the image.

“Those who disapprove can suck my left tit. 😘 #workingmom #chill,” added the 26-year-old actress unapologetically.

Serratos gave birth to her first child ahead of Mother’s Day, referring to the baby simply as “W” and not sharing the sex. Since then, the star and her partner — New Politics singer David Boyd — have shared multiple snaps of the newborn, referring to her as “she.”

“They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family,” a source told PEOPLE in March of Serratos and Boyd, who have been together for three years.

Serratos’ The Walking Dead costar Alanna Masterson, whose own daughter Marlowe is 19 months, told PEOPLE in March that the parenting advice she would offer is all about “balance.”

“And having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” said the 29-year-old actress. “It’s super hard being away from your kid, like you don’t quite understand it until you do it and it’s sad and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m missing out on so much.’ ”

Added Masterson at the time, “But I grew up in a household with a super, super hard-working mother and she showed me what hard work gets you. I hope that Marlowe can look at me and admire me for that.”