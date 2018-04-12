It’s no secret that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter, Luna Simone, is her dad’s biggest fan.

On Wednesday, Legend, 39, took to Twitter to share an adorable video of the couple’s baby girl cheering him on as he performed his new hit, “A Good Night.”

In the post, Luna is seen sitting in front of the television clapping along to her dad performing his latest single on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Hey @TheEllenShow! First of all, Luna loved the show. Still working on her clapping on the 2 and 4 but that will come….,” Legend captioned the video of Luna, who was clearly proud of her Grammy-winning father because at the end of his performance, she gave Legend a huge round of applause while screaming “Yay!” several times.

Hey @TheEllenShow! First of all, Luna loved the show. Still working on her clapping on the 2 and 4 but that will come…. pic.twitter.com/suJoOXh1Qo — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 12, 2018

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In a separate post, the Jesus Christ Superstar actor shared another cute moment of Luna adding a new word to her vocabulary – Ellen.

“Annnnd….. she said her first “Ellen”! @TheEllenShow,” Legend captioned the post, which featured the family-of-three sitting on the couch watching the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Dad has on Ellen,” Legend says in the video. “Can you say Ellen?” Teigen, 32, asks their daughter, to which Luna — who turns two on Saturday — sweetly responds: “Ellen.”

But this isn’t the first famous person’s name, Luna, has learned how to say.

During his appearance on the daytime talk show, Legend revealed that his daughter said “‘Beyoncé‘ for the first time.” “That was Luna’s first Beyoncé,” he shared. “I feel like I should write it down in her baby book.”

The soon-to-be father of two (he and Teigen are expecting a baby boy in June) went on to share that the incident took place while the family was in the car listening to Beyoncé’s latest album Lemonade.

RELATED: John Legend On Daughter Luna’s Interest in Music — and Getting Her Ready to Be a Big Sister

“Chrissy and I were talking about Beyoncé, and Luna just starts saying things that we say now, and she said ‘Beyoncé’ in the car,” explained Legend.

“Has she said Ellen yet?” asked DeGeneres.

Replied Legend: “Not yet, but if I say it to her, she’ll say it back. So we’ll watch the show, and she’ll see Dada on Ellen. And then she’ll say it.”