WATCH: She's Got the Giggles! Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Laughing

Luna Simone has something to laugh about!

The 8-month-old daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen couldn’t contain her laughter while sitting on her mother’s lap on Friday.

Teigen, 31, spurred Luna on while playfully making faces at her daughter and saying, “Don’t do it! Don’t do it!”

Laughter phrase of the day A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

Legend, 38, could be heard in the background, laughing along with his daughter and commenting, “What is so freaking funny?!”

The couple frequently share photos of their baby girl, who was born in April. Teigen recently shared a different video of Luna laughing non-stop as her mother said, “Boo!”

Today random laugh word: "boo!" A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

Luna also celebrated her first Christmas, and both of parents commemorated the occasion by posting adorable pictures of her on Instagram, dressing her up in the cutest Saint Nick onesie, complete with plush red and white hat.

The “Darkness and Light” singer, 37, shared a family portrait on Instagram Sunday with the caption, “Merry Christmas!”

Little Lulu received some amazing gifts this year, including the hottest toy of the season: a Hatchimal! She also got to meet Santa this year with her mom.