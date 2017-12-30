Chrissy Teigen Jokes About the Struggles to Find a Unisex Baby Name

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend still have months to go before they welcome baby No. 2, and they’re already considering baby names.

On Friday, Teigen gave her 9.43 million Twitter followers insight into the process, revealing that she and Legend were looking into unisex baby names. Though… it didn’t appear to be going well.

“Jesus Christ my baby will have no name,” the 32-year-old cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality joked while sharing a photo list of names like Ash, Aspen, Basil, Bay, Berry, Blaze, Brook/Brooke and Cedar.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jesus Christ my baby will have no name pic.twitter.com/3YChPgCMgp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

RELATED: Luna’s Going to Be a Big Sister! 71 Completely Perfect Photos of Chrissy & John’s Daughter

Pregnancy is moving along fast for Teigen, who is already mom to 20-month-old daughter Luna.

The expectant model shared a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump on Snapchat Thursday while on vacation in Tokyo with Legend, 39.

“How so big so fast,” she wrote, adding the weary emojis.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Second Child

Since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in November, Teigen has been candid about the ups and downs she’s been experiencing with pregnancy.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches,” she wrote on Twitter in December. “Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”