Chrissy Teigen Shares an Ultrasound of Soon-To-Be-Born Son: 'Hello I’m a Bebe Boy Kinda'

Say hello to Chrissy Teigen’s baby on the way!

The pregnant model and cookbook author, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, gave fans their first look at her soon-to-be-born son on Saturday.

“Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” the 32-year-old captioned the sweet ultrasound photo.

Teigen, who has spoken openly about coping with postpartum depression after giving birth to daughter Luna, now 22 months, recently opened up about the possibility of experiencing it it again after she gives birth to her son.

“Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do,” Teigen said during a conversation with friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin at the Create & Cultivate conference last week.

“But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me,” she added.

Earlier in February, Teigen also revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and husband are struggling to come up with a name for their son.

“Boy names are really tough,” the expectant model said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name. I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk,’ ” she joked.