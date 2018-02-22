Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Treated to a Surprise Baby Shower by Her Best Friends in N.Y.C.

Though Chrissy Teigen is due to give birth to her baby boy in June, it’s never too soon for a baby shower – especially a surprise baby shower with your besties!

The pregnant Lip Sync Battle star, 32, shared moments from her surprise party on social media Wednesday in New York City.

“These are my best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower,” Teigen said in a selfie video featuring four of her close pals.

“Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back,” the mother-to-be captioned the footage on Instagram, even adding “#twobabyclub” in the comments section.

The star also received several gifts during the night out including a Hatch Mama gift box, Andrea Beaty’s children’s book Iggy Peck Architect and a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera.

Earlier this week, Teigen revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and husband John Legend are struggling to come up with a name for their son on the way.

“Boy names are really tough,” the expectant model said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name. I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend.”

Adding, “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk.’ ”

While the parents-to-be are contemplating the perfect name for their second child, one thing they are not indecisive about is expanding their family.

Teigen recently revealed to PEOPLE that she chose to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) again more than two years after choosing to implant a female embryo that resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter Luna Simone, now 22 months.

“You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible,” Teigen explained of the artificial insemination. “Everyone is freezing everything and then you make the embryos out of what you freeze and try to make viable, perfect embryos.”

All in all, she and Legend are excited to give Luna Simone more siblings in the near future.

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” Teigen said.