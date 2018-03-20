Chrissy Teigen Steps Out After Saying She's Gained 40 Lbs. During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she headed out for dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles Monday night.

The 32-year-old cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host — who is expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend — showed off her growing baby bump in a short black, pajama-inspired wrap dress with cold shoulder details. Teigen accessorized the look with drop earrings, a black purse, and clear sandals.

Her outing comes hours after Teigen told fans about her latest weight gain, lamenting that her pregnancy curves seemed to have avoided one specific area of her body.

“Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt,” Teigen tweeted. “Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying.”

Teigen has longed for a bigger backside for years as she previously told Esquire in 2014 that no matter how much she targeted her workouts, she saw no results.

“I didn’t know butts were a thing until I was twenty-three. Then came Jennifer Lopez and people were like, ‘That butt is great.’ Now you have to have a butt. It sucks for me,” she said at the time. “I have a little half-Asian butt, and the more I work out, the more I try to get it bigger, it’s just going to get flatter and harder.”

The soon-to-be mother of two’s admission on Monday resonated with many fans, including actress Ruby Rose who responded, “I feel this,” and model Tess Holliday, who made a reference to her recent Snapchat about making key lime pies: “Do you want some of mine? I will trade you for some limes.”

