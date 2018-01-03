Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Matching Onesies with John Legend and Family

Chrissy Teigen isn’t ready to say goodbye to Christmas.

The mother of one shared an adorable family photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself, husband John Legend, her mother, the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Luna Simone and Teigen’s growing baby bump.

“Christmas is not over,” Teigen, 32, wrote in the caption as her family wore matching red and white onesies in front of their large Christmas tree.

In addition to the striped onesie, the model asked for suggestions on another onesie that was more stylish than pajamas. “Cute for my pregnant ass or really horrific either way?” Teigen said.

christmas is not over A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

The model hasn’t shied away from sharing her pregnancy on social media, often talking about the pains and joys of carrying another baby while also sharing the struggles of finding the right unisex name as she did last week.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Jesus Christ my baby will have no name,” the cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality joked while sharing a photo list of names like Ash, Aspen, Basil, Bay, Berry, Blaze, Brook/Brooke and Cedar.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Pregnancy is moving along fast for Teigen as she shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump on Snapchat while on vacation in Tokyo with Legend, 39.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“How so big so fast,” she wrote, adding the weary emojis.

Since announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in November, Teigen has been candid about the ups and downs she’s been experiencing with pregnancy.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches,” she wrote on Twitter in December. “Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”