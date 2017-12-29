Chrissy Teigen‘s pregnancy might be moving along faster than she realized.

The expectant model, 32, shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Snapchat Thursday while on vacation with husband John Legend. Teigen took a mirror selfie in a department store while Legend, 39, sat down and watched her shop.

“How so big so fast,” the mother of one wrote, adding the weary emojis.

The couple has been enjoying the sights and foods in Tokyo after spending over eight hours on Tuesday trapped on an All Nippon Airways Tokyo-bound flight, landing, it turns out, where they first began: Los Angeles International Airport.

Despite the inconvenience, Teigen and Legend arrived in Japan and quickly set out on their first mission: To eat ramen.

Pregnancy cravings aside, Teigen has struggled in her second pregnancy and is unafraid to document it on her Twitter account as she did when she spoke about her pregnancy aches in mid-December.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant,” she wrote. “But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”

The couple is expecting their second child, and are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

Teigen announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November, with a cute video featuring her daughter and a hilarious caption reading, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen can be heard saying in the background of the clip, with baby Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Legend — who commented jokingly on his wife’s post with, “Maury will have the final word on this” — revealed the couple was “working on” baby No. 2 and that “hopefully it will be soon.”