Fashion Emergency! Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Robe ‘Won’t Close’ Over Growing Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump has caused a bit of a fashion problem — her robe won’t fit over it anymore!

On Friday, the soon-to-be mother of two shared a silly video on social media in which she revealed her growing baby bump had gotten too big for her robe.

“My robe won’t close,” Teigen, 32, wrote over the Snapchat video as she yelled out, “I’m naked!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Crissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Gown

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Just days earlier, the model had chronicled some of the steps she takes to get red carpet ready these days — revealing the process required plenty of adhesive.

“Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade, little tape, little tape,” the expectant mother said as stylist Monica Rose secured pieces of tape around her cleavage while Teigen held her breasts in her hands.

Teigen also showed off her maternity shapewear, which covered her baby bump and was perfectly camouflaged later under her black long sleeve gown by Redemption.

After getting glammed up, the 32-year-old shared the final results of her look on social media with the caption, “Hi bebe.”

Chrissy Teigen Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

RELATED: John Legend on Daughter Luna’s Interest in Music — and Getting Her Ready to Be a Big Sister

Since announcing her pregnancy in November, she and husband John Legend, who are parents to 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone, have kept the sex of the baby on the way under wraps.

“We’re not ready to say what it is yet,” Teigen told PEOPLE on Wednesday, before revealing that the couple had been having trouble finding the right name for their unborn child.

“We didn’t have Luna’s name until three days after she was born,” she said. “We love going the music route. John loves looking at who he grew up with or people he grew up listening to. And maybe we’ll have a little baby Todd Smith, I don’t know. Maybe we’ll have a little Simone.”

“It’s hard,” she added.

RELATED GALLERY: Dear Chrissy Teigen’s Future Child: 10 Reasons Your Mom Isn’t Like Other Moms (She’s Cooler)

Teigen also confirmed that the couple conceived through IVF again, though, explaining, “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos.”

And with IVF, the star says there was no long wait before her pregnancy was confirmed — the couple knew just 11 days after treatment.

“You get the phone call and you’re like, ‘Please, please, please,’ and then you get the result and then you’re so excited,” she recalled, adding, “It does make for a very long-feeling pregnancy because you know so early.”