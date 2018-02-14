Why Chrissy Teigen Harvested More Embryos During In Vitro Fertilization

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her second child (a boy!) with husband John Legend — and the couple is hoping to expand their family more in the future.

The pregnant Lip Sync Battle star, 32, reveals to PEOPLE that she chose to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) again more than two years after choosing to implant a female embryo that resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter Luna Simone, now 22 months.

“You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible,” Teigen explains of the artificial insemination. “Everyone is freezing everything and then you make the embryos out of what you freeze and try to make viable, perfect embryos.”

Teigen, who is a spokesperson for Vita Coco Coconutmilk, has been candid in the past about her and Legend’s struggle to conceive, even getting fielded with nonstop questions about starting a family since they got married in September 2013.

“These days, science is so incredible — we have family illnesses and there’s a way to be able to see that something might have a chance of that,” says Teigen.

With a baby boy on the way, the couple will soon be parents to two kids under 2. But Teigen hopes that with IVF the chances of a big family are in their favor.

“For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” shares the Cravings 2 cookbook author, who included 15 recipes using Vita Coco Coconutmilk in her forthcoming sophomore book.

“So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again,” she adds.

In January, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF after she previously said “a little boy is next.”

