Chrissy Teigen may be a glamorous mom but the relatable star wants the world to know motherhood is not always that glamorous.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 32, did her bit to show the reality of being a new mom by sharing a photo of herself just three days after giving birth to son Miles Theodore.

In the snap, the model is dressed in postpartum mesh underwear, which she hilariously called “Asian pear underwear.” And she was even holding a carefully wrapped pear! (Asian pears are packaged in a cushioned foam netting that wraps neatly around the fruit for protection.)

Teigen, who is topless in the photo, is also holding her little bundle of joy across her chest.

The reference was actually a nod to comedian and fellow mom Ali Wong‘s latest Netflix special, Hard Knock Wife, during which she candidly speaks about the undergarment made specifically for new mothers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: 32 Times Chrissy Teigen Proved She Has the Same Struggles as the Rest of Us

Teigen’s “Asian pear underwear” photo, which also features 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone, was taken during her and husband John Legend‘s viral back-and-forth on Twitter about the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, which marked his first public event since the birth of their baby boy.

The mom-of-two roasted the singer on Twitter for attending and performing at the awards show, writing, “Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting.”

RELATED: Meet Miles Theodore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Introduce Their Newborn Son in Adorable First Photo

Then during Legend’s performance of his latest single, “A Good Night,” Teigen shared a video of herself cooking and captioned it: “hello it’s short rib night be home by 9.”

And soon after getting off the BBMA stage, Legend reassured his wife nearly one hour after the “short rib” announcement.

“I’m already at the airport. I’ll be home for dinner by 8,” Legend responded from the airport tarmac.