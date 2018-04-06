Chrissy Teigen Never Thought She'd Be 'This Mom' as She Juggles Work & Luna's Birthday Party

Just call Chrissy Teigen super (stressed mom) mom!

The model and author, 32, shared a series of tweets in which she stressed about wrapping up her second cookbook and planning her daughter Luna‘s second birthday party.

“I have officially finished my second cookbook and am wrapping up big fall project planning ohhhh it’s a joy!” Teigen tweeted. “now I am planning a two year old’s birthday party. I never thought I’d be this mom. I have always been so anti-parties they won’t remember. who am I.”

Minnie Driver, who has a son of her own, commiserated with Teigen and tweeted in reply, “You are literally all of us now.”

While Teigen is planning Luna’s birthday party, she is also prepping to welcome her second child with husband John Legend in June.

The two usually don’t hold back from posting about their daughter’s antics and sweet moments on social media.

Last month, Teigen told PEOPLE she doesn’t dwell on which parts of her personal life to share.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“There’s not too much thought that goes into anything I post,” she said. “I’m not like, ‘Okay, I’m going to post this at 2:00. I’m going to touch up her face.’”

She added, “We just capture moments and if we see a cute photo I post it. It’s not too calculated.”

The Lip Sync Battle host admitted she does try to keep from oversharing and sparking controversy from commenters.

“The more you hide, the more people are curious and then it becomes a really frustrating thing. So you don’t want to be too secretive,” she said. “But if you show a ton then you open yourself up to a world of criticism for showing too much. It’s hard because you want to keep their special moments really special.”

“And it’s not like I want to post her meltdowns or anything that’s going to embarrass her or get us in trouble — something like if she’s sitting by an outlet or [in] a car seat and the strap isn’t high enough,” Teigen explained. “That stuff is exhausting to deal with.”