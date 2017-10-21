Mommy and Me! All the Details on Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna’s Matching Avocado Swimsuits

Guacamole costs extra, but these avocado-themed mother-daughter bathing suits — modeled by Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Simone — are affordable (and super adorable).

Teigen, 31, shared a new sneak peek from her forthcoming cookbook on social media Friday with a photo, taken by photographer Aubrie Pick, of her and her 18-month-old wearing matching one-pieces. “Last day of cookbook shooting!!” the mother of one captioned the twinning picture on Instagram of the pair wearing Mott50‘s swimwear with built-in sun protection.

In addition, Teigen documented Luna’s pool day on Snapchat for all her fans and followers to see.

Too much 🥑😭😍 #cheissyteigen #johnlegend #lunastephens A post shared by Luna Simone Stephens 👶🏽 (@littlelunalegend) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

@chrissyteigen @littlelunalegend looking SO GORGEOUS and having the best time ever in our 🥑 Mini Mila and Kelly! Thank you for sharing – we are beyond thrilled!!!!!!! 🥑💕❤️😘 xx, the @mott50 team A post shared by Mott50 (@mott50) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

And avocado print isn’t just for cookbook photo shoots! You too can wear the coordinated ensembles with your little one.

The back-zip one-pieces even feature UPF50 protection for ultimate sun safety.

Teigen has been sharing with fans how she’s been putting together the forthcoming sequel to her cookbook, Cravings, with lots of help from her sous chef Luna.

On Tuesday, she and husband John Legend shared cute photos of their only child feasting on short ribs during a photo shoot for her mother Vilailuck Teigen’s recipe.