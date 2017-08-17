Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Luna Was Responsible for Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction: My ‘Cleavage [Was] Hanging Out’

Chrissy Teigen had the ultimate wardrobe malfunction during a recent family vacation to Italy — and it was all thanks to 16-month-old daughter Luna Simone!

“If anyone sees a photo floating around of me with my entire cleavage hanging out, sitting in the middle of a square in Venice, it’s because Luna broke both of my buttons – ripped them off and threw them to the side,” she told PEOPLE at the INTERMIX & A.L.C “On Duty” collection launch in Los Angeles last week.

“I feel like I haven’t gotten the chance to explain. Kids don’t care,” adds Teigen, 31. “That’s why you have to laugh all of that stuff off because you never know what you’re getting into.”

Teigen and husband John Legend took their daughter all over Italy earlier this month, making sure to document the trip via social media.

And the musician, 38, made a point to give his little one a taste of the local delicacies — including pasta.

“Lil’ penne,” Legend captioned an adorable photo of Luna going to town on some noodles, her face and hands covered in sauce.

Teigen recently opened up to PEOPLE about Luna’s eating habits — explaining she wants her daughter to enjoy a normal childhood.

“It’s hard sometimes because you want to find balance and there’s organic this, organic everything,” she said. “She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her.”

Continued the model, television host and cookbook author, “I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance.”

