Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Bath Time With Daughter Luna the 'Best Part of the Day’

Chrissy Teigen soaks up bath time with her adorable daughter Luna Simone.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author — who is currently expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend — shared a sweet video of herself and Luna to Snapchat, on Tuesday, as they sat together in the tub.

“The best part of the day!” Teigen said in the clip, as Luna splashed beside her.

Both smiled and stuck their tongues out at the camera, too — with Teigen also giving Luna a sweet kiss on the top of her head.

Teigen has always shared her favorite moments with Luna Simone on social media.

Earlier this month, she posted a video of her toddler putting on a solo concert with her own pint-sized microphone – gushing that Luna “is such a daddy’s girl” and was following in her Grammy and Oscar-winning father’s footsteps.

Legend, 39, agreed, telling PEOPLE in January that his daughter is “interested, for sure” in music.

Meanwhile, Teigen and Legend are busy preparing for their new baby on the way.

The Lip Sync Battle star announced that she and Legend are expecting their second child in November. Then in late January, following the couple’s appearance at the Grammy Awards, Teigen revealed on Instagram that she and her husband’s second child will be a son.

She may be excited to expand her family, but Teigen is still finding humor in even the worst parts of pregnancy.

“This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” Teigen tweeted on Feb. 3.

“Why do we create these monsters they want us dead,” she jokingly added.