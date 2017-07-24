Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Snap of Luna – But Not Before Triple Checking Her Car Seat to Avoid Mommy Shamers

It may not have been a wild ride, but Chrissy Teigen wasn’t taking any chances.

On Sunday, the model tweeted an adorable picture of daughter Luna Simone smiling in her car seat with the caption “Welcome to NYC, baby!”

Before taking a drive through the Big Apple with her 15-month-old, Teigen revealed she took precautions to thwart any potential mommy-shaming by spending time to make sure Luna’s car seat and chest plate were properly secured.

One Twitter user replied to the photo, “So brave of you to post a car seat picture..these are sanctimommy’s fave things to criticize on.”

Wrote Teigen in a response tweet, “Oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting!”

oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting! https://t.co/7XNqVD9yNc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

The 31-year-old had her first encounter with mommy-shaming less than two weeks after her daughter was born. Teigen and husband John Legend went out to dinner one night only to receive critical comments on social media.

“I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn’t think it would come from going to dinner,” the Lip Sync Battle host and cookbook author said on Good Morning America.

I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

When Luna was 6 months old, Teigen got into a heated dispute with someone who criticized the way she was holding her baby in a paparazzi picture. The model said in one of the clap-back tweets that photos are “split-second moments in time.”

In another tweet, she added, “Let me know how you hold your baby when she’s about to go in a stroller and there are 20 camera flashes at night.”