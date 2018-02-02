No one knows how to keep up with the Kardashians more than close family friend Chrissy Teigen.

The pregnant model and Lip Sync Battle star, 32, appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during which she admitted she’s known about Khloé Kardashian‘s pregnancy before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, publicly confirmed the baby news in December.

During the late-night appearance, Teigen responded to a fan who asked, “How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner’s bump?”

Without much hesitation, the mother-to-be said, “Khloé, a while. I saw her at Kim [Kardashian West]’s baby shower.” But the second part of the question left Teigen a bit bashful.

“And I won’t say anything about Kylie,” Teigen said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen with Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner in August 2015 Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty

In November, Teigen, who announced her second pregnancy that same month, was invited to Kardashian West’s cherry blossom-themed baby shower for her third child, daughter Chicago. Pregnant sisters Khloé and Kylie were also in attendance with Teigen at the star-studded celebration.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin and Khloé Kardashian in November 2015

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that Khloé and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, were expecting a baby together. Multiple sources confirmed in late October that they will welcome a son. The Revenge Body host has been sharing updates on her pregnancy, sharing last week that she is seven months along.

Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

RELATED GALLERY: Dear Chrissy Teigen’s Future Child: 10 Reasons Your Mom Isn’t Like Other Moms (She’s Cooler)

Chrissy Teigen with Andy Cohen

Days before, insiders confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl. She is due in February.

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Teigen announced that she and husband John Legend, who was present at the WWHL taping, are expecting a baby boy.

On Sunday evening, following the couple’s appearance at the Grammy Awards, the Cravings cookbook author wrote on Instagram, “Mama and her baby boy.” The couple is already parents to 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Paramount Network.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.