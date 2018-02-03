Chrissy Teigen Jokingly Calls Her Unborn Boy a Monster: ‘This Baby is Sucking the Life from Me’

Chrissy Teigen is known for her sense of humor and on Saturday, the 32-year-old model and cookbook author — who is expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend — cracked a dark joke about how all babies, even hers, are monsters.

“This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Why do we create these monsters they want us dead,” she jokingly added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters they want us dead — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: It’ll Be a Boy for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Teigen’s joke comes just days after she admitted that unlike others who lament about the pains of pregnancy, she actually likes being pregnant.

“It’s sick,” the Lip Sync Battle personality joked during an interview on Today. “People have all different types of pregnancies and I really prefer it. I think John prefers it. I’m happier. If anything, I’m just, like, a little bossier.”

She also revealed how excited she is to have a son. “They say that boys just love their mamas,” she explained, adding that her 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone “Is such a daddy’s girl.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: John Legend Jokes He’s “Drinking for Two” at Grammys with Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen

Teigen first revealed she is having a boy after attending the 2018 Grammy Awards with Legend, captioning a red carpet photo of herself flashing a dazzling smile with her hand on her bump, “Mama and her baby boy.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In January, Teigen confirmed that she and Legend conceived through in vitro fertilization again, explaining to PEOPLE, “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos.”

She has previously been open about choosing to have a baby girl through IVF the first time around, explaining that “a little boy is next.”