Family Vacation! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Daughter Luna to Morocco

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna Simone hasn’t even celebrated her first birthday yet, but she already has some impressive stamps on her passport!

The family-of -three jetted off to Marrakech, Moracco, with the 31-year-old model documenting the entire trip on social media. She posted a romantic shot with her husband of three years in a picturesque foyer. Teigen showed off her modeling skills in a mustard colored dress, cupping Legend’s face as they posed for the snap.

Luna got some love on Instagram from both of her parents. Teigen shared a photo holding her daughter at a marketplace, both covered by a pink shawl.

Legend, 38, also gave a look at his “vacation vibes,” posting a cute selfie with his daughter before sharing an adorable picture of Luna looking through some books while sitting on the floor.

“Light vacation reading,” he captioned the image.

Teigen and Legend managed to enjoy some alone time during their getaway as well. Their friends celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and photographer Mike Rosenthal — who joined them on the trip — took on babysitting duties for their pals’ 11-month-old daughter, with Atkin sharing photos of her husband carrying Luna on Snapchat.

Atkin and Rosenthal also put their own spin on their pals’ photo in the foyer. The hairstylist rocked a white jumpsuit ahead of a double date with their pals.

The model and her actor-musician husband recently revealed to PEOPLE that they weren’t always #couplegoals.

“We were always different,” Legend said. “I was always a little bit more buttoned-up, and she was always more brash and free.”

“I would get a little nervous at first with some of the things she would say, because I didn’t know how people would react,” the La La Land star admitted. “I usually played it more safely.”

But Teigen’s bold, infectious spirit quickly had him head over heels, and changed him for the better.

“I think she’s brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more,” Legend adds. “It’s been fun to grow together in that.”