Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Son's Name and Introduce Him in Adorable First Photo

The newest Legend has a name — and to no surprise, he’s a complete cutie.

After much debate over when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend would share their newborn baby boy‘s moniker and first photo, Teigen did both with an Instagram photo on Sunday.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” wrote the proud mom. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Late Wednesday evening, the couple revealed their second child had arrived, with the 32-year-old model writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on Twitter alongside baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis. He joins newly minted big sister Luna Simone, 2.

The Lip Sync Battle host previously hinted that childbirth was a little easier this time around.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday night, adding, “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

The new mother of two also responded to a fan on Twitter Friday who asked whether the couple’s son resembled Luna, and revealed he’d made his appearance a little sooner than the family expected.

“Same nose!” wrote Teigen of the siblings. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty

Three days after daughter Luna’s April 14, 2016, arrival, Teigen wrote alongside a snapshot of the baby’s weight (6 lbs., 11 oz.), “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Legend, 39, also tweeted the happy news at that time, writing, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Prepares 2-Year-old Daughter Luna for the Arrival of Her Baby Brother



The couple also shared baby Luna’s first photos to social media just two days later, with the model and cookbook author captioning a mother-daughter snap, “Hi my lulu!”

Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen posted her own photograph of herself and her new granddaughter that same day, while Legend shared a sweet close-up of his adorable baby girl’s face the following day.