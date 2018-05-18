Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Son Was Born a 'Few Weeks' Ahead of His June Due Date

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s baby boy decided May was a good month to be born.

The new mother of two responded to a fan on Twitter Friday who asked whether the couple’s son resembled his 2-year old big sister Luna Simone, and revealed he’d made his appearance a little sooner than the family expected.

“Same nose!” wrote Teigen, 32, of the siblings. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

The Lip Sync Battle host used Twitter late Wednesday to announce that her and Legend’s second child had made his debut, writing simply, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” alongside baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis. The couple have not shared their son’s name, birth date or photo yet.

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jamie McCarthy/Getty

While many are anxious to hear the little one’s name and see his first photo, they may not have to wait long. Three days after Luna’s April 14, 2016, arrival, Teigen wrote alongside a snapshot of the baby’s weight (6 lbs., 11 oz.), “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Legend, 39, also tweeted the happy news at that time, writing, “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

The couple also shared baby Luna’s first photos to social media just two days later, with the model and cookbook author captioning a mother-daughter snap, “Hi my lulu!” Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen posted her own photograph of herself and her new granddaughter that same day, while Legend shared a sweet close-up of his baby girl’s face the following day.

Guesses about the baby boy’s name are all over the place, but there’s one option Teigen has shut down — for an understandable (and hilarious) reason.

“Congratulations @chrissyteigen! If you haven’t picked out a name yet may we suggest Stephen? #LSSC 👶🍼,” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tweeted Thursday, sharing a GIF from Teigen’s 2016 appearance on the show — which was taped shortly before she gave birth to Luna.

Replied Teigen, referencing her musician husband’s given last name, “But then he’d be Stephen Stephens!”