Family Time! Chrissy Teigen Posts Sweet Snapchats of Daughter Luna Fawning Over Dad John Legend

Just when you thought this trio couldn’t get any cuter.

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a closer look at her little family Monday, sharing several Snapchats of her 16-month-old daughter Luna Simone — and the little girl’s sweet obsession with her father John Legend.

Naturally, it started with a few selfies. The mommy-daughter duo showed off their silly sides as they used the app’s famous filters — namely the bunny ears, bumblebee face and the new Pink Panther–themed filter.

Little Luna appeared to enjoy the selfie session, pointing at the camera, smiling and even saying “Mama.”

Soon, Legend joined the ladies — and Luna couldn’t get enough of her dad, playing on the singer’s feet and motioning for him to pick her up. Ever the daddy’s girl, Luna was seen in another video following Legend down the hall as he beckoned her over.

The couple welcomed their first child on April 14, 2016, and announced the birth on social media, with Teigen writing, “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Legend and the 31-year-old model conceived Luna with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and opened up about the challenge in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend explained.

“I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not,” the father of one, 38, continued.

He added, “I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help. We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully, it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too.”