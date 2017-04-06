Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Meets the Easter Bunny

Looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna had a better time meeting the Easter bunny than Santa Claus!

The couple’s baby girl was all smiles when she visited the holiday rabbit, and her grandmother Vilailuck Teigen, Chrissy’s mom, captured the moment on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday.

Luna, whose first birthday is two days before Easter, looked adorable in a pink dress while her mom kept it pastel with purple outerwear and ripped denim. Her Grammy-winning dad also kept to the Easter theme with a bright yellow jacket.

Easter Bunny! 🐰 🐰 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The Legends 🙌🏼🙏🏼😍💜 #chrissyteigen #johnlegend #lunastephens A post shared by Luna Simone Stephens 👶🏽 (@littlelunalegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Meeting the Easter bunny! 🐰💜 #chrissyteigen #johnlegend #lunastephens A post shared by Luna Simone Stephens 👶🏽 (@littlelunalegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Getting a ride from @johnlegend ☺️ #chrissyteigen #johnlegend #lunastephens A post shared by Luna Simone Stephens 👶🏽 (@littlelunalegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Legend, 38, shared a photo of his child attempting to play the piano before their Easter outing. Teigen’s mom also documented Luna’s first Easter moment on Snapchat.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 31, is gearing up to celebrate her daughter’s 1st birthday, and she’s planning on giving Luna a homemade dessert. The mother of one recently visited celebrity baker Duff Goldman’s interactive shop in Los Angeles to learn the skills of cake making.

🎹🌙 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna's upcoming bday! I'll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready 😍😍😍 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

“Thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna’s upcoming bday! I’ll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready,” Teigen captioned a photo of her practice cake.