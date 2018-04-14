Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Help Daughter Luna Put Finishing Touches on Her Birthday Cake

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going all out for their daughter Luna’s birthday!

Documenting their little girl’s second birthday, Teigen — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child — shared some behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the work that went into creating Luna’s elaborate “bird feather” cake on Saturday.

“Making a cake for luna’s birthday today,” the model and cookbook author, 32, wrote alongside an image of Luna’s yet-to-be-decorated cake on her Instagram Story.

While Teigen definitely had her work cut out for her, luckily she got plenty of decorating assistance from the birthday girl herself, who used a cookie cutter to make some of the cake’s many bird feathers.

After that layer of the cake was finished, Teigen spun their sweet creation around as she called out to her daughter, “look at the bird feathers!”

“Look at your bird feathers cake, baby girl!!” Legend replied while giving the 2-year-old a ride on his shoulders.

“Happy birthday, loons!!! Mommy and daddy are killing the cake game,” Teigen wrote alongside a video documenting the adorable moment on social media.

Sharing a sneak peek at the birthday bash to come, Teigen also posted a video of the party’s decorations: giant balloon replicas of some of Sesame Street’s most beloved characters.

“WestsIIIDe big bird has my heart,” she wrote alongside a video of the sweet birthday decorations.

She also shared what appeared to be Luna’s outfit for the day: a precious white dress covered with blue, pink and yellow balloons with a matching pair of bloomers.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared on social media that she never thought she’d be the type of mom who put a lot of thought into planning parties for her children while they were still very young.

“I have officially finished my second cookbook and am wrapping up big fall project planning ohhhh it’s a joy!” Teigen tweeted. “Now I am planning a two year old’s birthday party.”

“I never thought I’d be this mom. I have always been so anti-parties they won’t remember. who am I,” she continued.

Opening up about how she decides which moments from her daughter’s life to share on social media, Teigen told PEOPLE last month “there’s not too much thought that goes into anything I post.”

“I’m not like, ‘Okay, I’m going to post this at 2:00. I’m going to touchup her face,'” she continued, adding that “we just capture moments and if we see a cute photo I post it. It’s not too calculated.”