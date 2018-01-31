Chrissy Teigen is ready to raise her mama’s boy!

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old model and cookbook author — who is expecting her second child, a boy, with husband John Legend — stopped by Today, where she told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she’s mentally prepped to have a son and even thinking about some of those awkward later-year encounters.

“I’m so excited because [21-month old daughter Luna Simone] is such a daddy’s girl,” she explained. “They say that boys just love their mamas.”

Teigen joked, “I’m already thinking about how much I’m not going to like his girlfriend. I can’t believe it, it’s crazy!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Lip Sync Battle personality also explained that unlike others who lament about the pains of carrying a child, she likes being pregnant.

“It’s sick,” she joked. “People have all different types of pregnancies and I really prefer it. I think John prefers it. I’m happier. If anything, I’m just, like, a little bossier.”

Teigen first revealed she is having a boy after attending the 2018 Grammy Awards with Legend, captioning a red carpet photo of herself flashing a dazzling smile with her hand on her bump, “Mama and her baby boy.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty

Earlier this month, Teigen confirmed that she and Legend conceived through in vitro fertilization again, explaining to PEOPLE, “We did the harvesting — as they call it — again, where they make the embryos.”

She has previously been open about choosing to have a baby girl through IVF the first time around, explaining that “a little boy is next.”

Elsewhere on her visit to Today, Teigen opened up about her and Legend’s decision to donate $200,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund on behalf of the “heroic gymnasts of the USA Gymnastics team” — many of whom were sexually abused by disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

More than 150 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including Olympians Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas. Nassar pleaded guilty in November to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Last week, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Court sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison. The 54-year-old is due back in another Michigan courtroom Wednesday for sentencing on similar charges in a similar case.

“I just thought the gymnasts were so incredible before any of this happened,” Teigen explained. “And then to see them all share their stories and band together, it just was so inspiring. And to see how they stood up to this complete monster was so wonderful.”

“We have such a platform,” she added. “You realize that social media can get to you and drag you down and it can be whatever you want it to be. So when you use it for good, it’s a fascinating thing.”

The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

To thank Teigen and celebrate her baby-to-be, the Today show gifted her with a basket of sour candy and a Today onesie.

“I love sour candy,” Teigen said before raving about the baby clothes. “And they say sour candy is a having-a-boy thing.”