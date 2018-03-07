Chrissy Teigen Catches John Legend and Daughter Luna Snoozing: 'How Cute Is This?'

Chrissy Teigen may be ready to take on China like the Real Housewives, but husband John Legend and 22-month-old daughter Luna are catching some z’s first.

The model shared adorable photos of Legend fast asleep in a chair with their little girl, clad in just a diaper, also snoozing on his chest after their arrival in Asia.

“How cute is this?” Teigen, 32, said in a video shared to her Instagram story showing the sweet father-daughter scene.

The cuteness was also worth a post that lasts longer than 24 hours, so she shared another shot of the sleepyheads to her account on the social media site.

The cookbook author captioned the image, “My babies are [jet lagged].”

John Legend and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen and her family arrived in Shenzhen on Monday before heading to Hong Kong, and the Lip Sync Battle host had to give a shout out on social media to parents who travel with multiple children.

“Hi China!! One more flight!” she tweeted. “Oh man how do people do this with two babies or more. True heroes.”

She’ll soon become one of those “true heroes” herself: Teigen and Legend, 39, are currently expecting their second child, a boy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Steve Granitz/WireImage

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

And while Luna is a star on Teigen’s Twitter, her son has already made his debut on the social media site.

“Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” she captioned an ultrasound photo shared on Saturday.