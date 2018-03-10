Belle of the Ball! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Daughter Luna to Disneyland Hong Kong

Their little princess!

Days after first touching down in China together, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their 22-month-old daughter Luna, on a very special trip to Disneyland Hong Kong.

As the happy family began their fun-filled day, Luna — clad in a pair of polka dot Minnie Mouse ears — held onto the “All of Me” singer’s hand, which Teigen, who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, a son, documented on social media.

The model and cookbook author, 32, also shared a video of her daughter enthusiastically giving Minnie Mouse a hug, joking that Luna only “let’s me hug her once a week.”

Following a quick costume change, Luna exchanged her mouse ears for a pint-sized replica of the yellow gown Belle wears in Beauty and the Beast.

Sharing a video on Snapchat of her daughter as she walked out of the changing room to debut her new look, Teigen could only describe the transformation with one word: “Wow.”

“My belle,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up together on the trip.

Legend also posted a picture with his little princess, as she sat on his lap and marveled at the sights around her. “It’s a small world after all!” he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

The proud parents also took the time to snap a selfie of themselves on their latest overseas adventure.

Following their arrival in Asia, Teigen shared some adorable shots of her husband catching some z’s in a chair with their little girl, clad in just a diaper, also snoozing on his chest.

“How cute is this?” Teigen mused in a video shared to her Instagram story showing the sweet father-daughter scene.

The cuteness was also worth a post that lasts longer than 24 hours, so she shared another shot of the sleepyheads to her account on the social media site.

The cookbook author captioned the image, “My babies are [jet lagged].”