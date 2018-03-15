Beautician in Training! John Legend's Daughter Luna Adorably Styles Her Dad's Hair

Admittedly, “Luna Simone” would make a pretty great name for a beauty salon.

In a video shared to Chrissy Teigen‘s Instagram account Thursday morning, her adorable 23-month-old daughter is hard at work showing off hair-styling skills on dad John Legend.

The musician, 39, sits patiently throughout the short clip as Luna combs his hair, telling his daughter, “Thank you!” which prompts the little girl to show off her manners by saying, “Please!”

“V helpful,” Teigen, 32, captioned the priceless post.

Luna recently got the experience of a lifetime at Disneyland Hong Kong, joining her parents on a fun-filled adventure around the park while sporting a classic Minnie Mouse ears headband.

In a later Snapchat video shared by her mama, the tot emerged from a changing room in a look that transformed her into Belle from Beauty and the Beast, to which Teigen replied, “Wow.”

Teigen is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child: a baby boy, who is expected to join the family in June.

“Boy names are really tough,” the model, cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host told Ellen DeGeneres during a February visit to her daytime talk show. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ ” she added. “But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ “