Chrissy Teigen Says She and John Legend Are Working on More Kids: ‘I Want to Knock ‘Em Out’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are working on expanding their family.

The couple — who wed in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Luna, in April 2016 — are hoping to add more kids to their growing brood soon, Teigen told E! News Thursday while on the red carpet at the first-ever Revolve Awards, where she was receiving the “Woman of the Year” honor.

“We’re still trying… I’m going for, I mean hopefully in the next few years, because for me I really want to just knock ’em out,” the 31-year-old cookbook author said, adding that she’s feeling “good.”

“That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life,” she confessed. “Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.”

Legend, 38, couldn’t make it by his wife’s side at the Hollywood event — instead having to attend the NAACP LDF National Equal Justice Awards in New York City where he was being honored. But he echoed Teigen’s statements.

“We want more, we’ll hopefully have another one in the near future,” he told E! News. “We’re working on it.”

In InStyle‘s November cover story, Teigen opened up about her fertility struggles and the couple’s plan for baby No. 2.

The star has long been candid about having to undergo in vitro fertilization to conceive daughter Luna. The couple has one final frozen embryo that Teigen was planning on having implanted sometime this year.

She and Legend had started with 20 embryos, but that number was narrowed down to three after screening and based on what was “going to be good” for her body. “The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she explained.

Teigen also opens up to InStyle about her battle with postpartum depression, which she admits she first struggled to understand. “I thought I was just being a selfish a—hole,” she said, sharing that it reached a point that she was staying home with the curtains drawn before being formally diagnosed. “It wasn’t just a mental thing of, you know, ‘I’m sad’ I actually couldn’t move.”

Continued the model, “I have really good days and really bad days, and I don’t tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn’t exist.”