Baby's First Taping! Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Snap of John Legend and Daughter Luna on Lip Sync Battle Set

Chrissy Teigen — and family! — are back on set.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host, 31, has returned to tape for the popular show. And who better to join her during her workday than husband John Legend and their 11-month-old baby girl Luna Simone?

“Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B!” Teigen captioned a Monday photo of Legend, 38, lounging on their floor with Luna, while both father and daughter sport huge smiles.

Teigen’s signature humor is out in full force in the caption of a second snap, showing her outfitted in a black robe while clutching a huge stuffed giraffe in one arm and a KFC bucket in the other.

The photos are the first Teigen has shared on the popular social-media site since her candid, touching Glamour essay about her battle with postpartum depression went public last week.

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful,” the cookbook author wrote. “My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.“

“I know [John] must look over at times and think: My God, get it together,” she added of her husband, whom she admitted has been “incredible” during her battle. “But he has never made me feel that way. He wants me to be happy, silly, and energetic again, but he’s not making me feel bad when I’m not in that place.”

After her essay went public, the mom of one — who is known for her unapologetic blasting of mommy shamers — has been open on social media about her expectations.

“Important note: please don’t feel like you have to tiptoe around me! It is the most uncomfortable feeling ahhhh only downside to sharing PPD,” she tweeted March 6, following it with another tweet reading, “All of a sudden everyone’s “how are you!” turns to “how arrrrrre you??????” know what I’m saying? No? Yes? Ah.”