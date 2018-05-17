Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the proud parents of a baby boy.

The model, 32, announced late Wednesday that their son had arrived.

In typical Teigen fashion, the star used on Twitter to reveal that two-year-old Luna May’s brother was here.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!

,” she tweeted.

The couple did not share any more details about their family’s newest member. Representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Teigen and her singer husband, 39, got to meet their son early as he was due in June.

The baby’s arrival comes just a week after Teigen declared she was over being pregnant.

The couple's daughter Luna just turned 2 Chrissy Teigen Instagram

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seems as though Teigen has been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t agree more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

RELATED: It’ll Be a Boy for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

In November, Teigen shared that the couple was expecting another baby, hilariously captioning the announcement video, “It’s John’s!”

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen is heard saying in the background of the clip, with Luna pointing at her mom’s stomach and proclaiming, “Baby!”

Legend previously spoke to PEOPLE saying that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he shared in March.